Update on deer check numbers in the UP

Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office
Deer check station at the Marquette DNR office(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the week of Nov. 15-18, 523 deer were checked at stations across the UP, according to UP Region Manager Bill Scullon.

The majority of bucks checked have been 2.5 years old or older. While 30% of bucks checked so far have been 1.5 years old.

Based on reports from check stations, most hunters seem to be satisfied with the hunting season. Many have commented on seeing more deer, including multiple bucks. Deer have been reported in decent condition overall, and antler development has been about average.

The weather has been decent for hunting most days. Snow was reported across much of the UP on opening day. Especially in the Lake Superior watershed. High winds on subsequent days may have hampered efforts.

Information for each UP check station as well as a total and comparison with last season is below:

UP Deer Check Numbers.
UP Deer Check Numbers.(WLUC)

