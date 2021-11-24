Tips to stay healthy and watch your diet during the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Katie Helppi, an RN with UPHS-Marquette, says during the holidays it’s important to remember to stay active. She says it’s okay to splurge, but try to remember you need to fuel your body with nutrients. She explained eating whole-grain food can help as well.

For more tips about staying healthy click here.

https://www.uphealthyhappenings.com/2021/11/18/living-with-diabetes-tips-for-a-healthier-holiday-season/

