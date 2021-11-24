Advertisement

Tips to stay healthy and watch your diet during the holidays

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Katie Helppi, an RN with UPHS-Marquette, says during the holidays it’s important to remember to stay active. She says it’s okay to splurge, but try to remember you need to fuel your body with nutrients. She explained eating whole-grain food can help as well.

For more tips about staying healthy click here.

https://www.uphealthyhappenings.com/2021/11/18/living-with-diabetes-tips-for-a-healthier-holiday-season/

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
FILE
Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

Finding gratitude in the journey
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
A family at Superior Central Elementary creates a DNA structure with toothpicks
Superior Central Elementary School hosts Family STEM Night
Snyder's Drug Store in West Ishpeming
Snyder’s Drug Store and Meijer Pharmacy recommend COVID-19 protective measures
The Detention Center is located in Chocolay Township.
Marquette County Detention Center remains temporarily closed