Thanksgiving travel expected to increase over last year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People around the country are getting ready to fly out for the holiday. TSA estimates that 20 million people will travel for thanksgiving. That number is close to pre-pandemic levels.

The Delta County Airport says in 2019 it had 1400 travelers for the month of November. But in November 2020, it had 670 passengers.

Now, all planes at the airport are at full capacity and federal law says everyone must wear a mask in all planes and airports. The Delta County Airport manager wants to remind the community to be kind to TSA when flying.

“It makes their job kind of tough; they’ve taken some flack. Just remember that they are our friends and our neighbors. They’re not people that are just trying to be mean to us as we’re getting to our destinations,” said Andrea Nummilien, airport manager at the Delta County Airport.

TSA also asks that you only travel with unwrapped gifts. If you wrap a gift for travel, it will be unwrapped for inspection.

