Thanksgiving PSA from the Marquette Vet Clinic

How to keep you pets safe and healthy when feeding them table scraps
(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) -This holiday season we all want to stay healthy, including our pets!

The Marquette Vet Clinic is encouraging everyone to stay mindful of what table scraps you feed your pet.

Common Thanksgiving foods like stuffing or pie could be toxic to them, sometimes even causing serious medical issues and hospitalization.

Dr. Edward Brauer III, Marquette Vet Clinic associate veterinarian gave us more information into what could happen if your pet ingests something bad.

“Starting with the turkey, there’s a lot of toxic things in a turkey for pets.”

Brauer said, “but, things like the fatty trimmings on the turkey can trigger pancreatitis problems in animals in this case. And that can lead to them getting hospitalized or getting medicine to get things in control.”

If you are concerned about your pet during thanksgiving you can call the Marquette Vet Clinic at 906-249-1456.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

