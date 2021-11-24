Superior Central Elementary School hosts Family STEM Night

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County school is giving its students a unique science, technology, engineering, and math learning experience.

Superior Central Elementary invited kids and their parents to Family Stem Night on November 23. Families could visit seven stations, each with a different hands-on, educational activity.

Principal Kathy McCowan believes events like this are important for students’ education. “At Superior Central, we believe in building a partnership for education between the school and families,” McCowan says. “STEM provides the opportunity to explore, make hypotheses, just see different things in action.”

This is the first stem event the school has hosted. They hope to hold more like it in the future.

