Snyder’s Drug Store and Meijer Pharmacy recommend COVID-19 protective measures

Both organizations recommend getting the COVID booster shot to get past the pandemic.
Snyder's Drug Store in West Ishpeming
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials say now is the time to get your COVID-19 booster shot.

But appointments are filling up quickly. The CDC approved COVID-19 booster shots for all adults 18 and older on Friday, November 19. Snyder’s Drug Store President Ron Katers says the pharmacy has been overwhelmed with appointments since.

“We schedule maybe 20 people a day, and we’re pretty booked almost until Christmas,” Katers says.

Since so many are coming in to get their boosters, Katers recommends you schedule this additional shot as soon as possible. “Get on the list somewhere, keep your eyes open,” he says “You’re still protected pretty well but the protection is obviously dropping down a little bit.”

Meijer Pharmacy in Marquette Township is also offering the booster. Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Nada Rodel says Meijer can accept walk-ins, but nothing is guaranteed. “Probably the best way to make sure that we do have a dose that’s available for you is to make that appointment so that we can pre-screen and make sure everything looks good and get everything ready for a quick and efficient experience,” she says.

Rodel adds the CDC and FDA have thoroughly evaluated the vaccine through clinical trials. She believes it is a safe and effective way to help us get past the pandemic. “It is a very good idea to make sure that we’re getting that extra boost of immunity to try and make sure that we can keep ourselves healthy, and keep our loved ones healthy as well,” Rodel says.

To stay healthy this season, Snyder’s and Meijer both recommend getting the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 booster. For more information on where to get your COVID booster vaccine at Meijer, visit their clinic web page. For information on how to schedule a flu vaccine with Meijer, visit their pharmacy services web page.

For information on how to schedule either vaccine at Snyder’s, visit their website.

