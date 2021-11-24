Second-graders learn the value of giving, help local pajama drive

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A second-grade class in Gladstone is learning the value of giving and helping other kids in the U.P

Paulette Pepin is a Green Bay Packers-loving, second-grade teacher at Cameron Elementary. She’s also the president of the U.P Chapter for Michigan’s Pajama Program.

“There are kids with needs across the U.P. and everything that is donated stays local so all of our pajamas here that we collect go to the Foster Closet for Delta County or social services,” said Pepin.

Mrs. Pepin started the U.P. chapter 16 years ago and this is her sixth year involving her students, encouraging them to give to others.

“Rather than everybody getting a five-dollar gift, we spent five dollars on pajamas. Everybody brought in a pair and then we just celebrated with a pajama party instead,” said Pepin.

The U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County on 10th Avenue South in Escanaba says this season brings in more community needs.

“Boots and snow pants and other winter gear. Lots of back-to-school calls for help with clothing and school supplies,” said Heather Jensen, co-manager for U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County.

The U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County serves about 20 children each month. Donations are what keep the program going.

“We like to be able to give families, children at least three pairs each because a lot of kids come into care with literally nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Jensen.

If you want to donate to the pajama drive, take your PJ donations to Cameron Elementary before the end of the month. All pajama sizes are accepted.

“Kids come in all sizes and so we have anywhere from preemie all the way up to adult. Boys, girls, seasonal, not seasonal,” said Pepin.

To start your own pajama drive, contact Paulette Pepin here.

Learn more about the Pajama Program here.

