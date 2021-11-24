Room at the Inn looking for volunteers for Thanksgiving meal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room At the Inn in Marquette is looking for volunteers this Thanksgiving. The shelter is inviting community members to help them as they prepare for a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers will be cooking up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner Thursday for those in need. Room At the Inn’s Executive Director says volunteering is a truly rewarding experience, especially during the holidays.

“It really is a fulfilling role here for us to work at the shelter whether you are staff or a volunteer to be able to give back to these people who are in such a vulnerable state and see the gratitude on their faces with the services they receive it’s just truly heartwarming and I invite the whole community to come on down and get an experience tomorrow for Thanksgiving,” said Nick Emmendorfer, RATI Executive Director.

The Thanksgiving meal is being served at Room At the Inn Thursday at 6 p.m.

