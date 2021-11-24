Advertisement

Registration open for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Women’ UP program

DNR sponsors 21st annual gathering of Marquette County winter program
A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter...
A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter weekends at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Marquette County.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today registration is open for this winter’s “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” program, which is set for Feb. 25-27, 2022, in Marquette County.

This winter will mark the 21st annual winter BOW gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

“Registration for this popular program always fills up fast, so don’t delay,” said Michelle Zellar, BOW program coordinator. “We’ve had as many as 100 women attend the weekend’s activities.”

Participants stay and take their classes at the Bay Cliff Health Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Lake Superior, which is situated about 30 miles north of Marquette near Big Bay.

The $225 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies, except as noted in the registration materials. Scholarships are also available on a limited basis. Participants will be housed in a dorm-style facility with amenities including a sauna and hiking trails with access to northern hardwood forests and Lake Superior.

The BOW program offers instruction in two dozen different types of indoor and outdoor activities, including cross-country skiing, archery, winter camping and shelter building, ice fishing, fly tying, winter biking, wilderness first aid, wood burning, snowshoeing, along with several new features, such as wild game preserving and canning.

Class information, registration materials and scholarship applications, are available online to print at Michigan.gov/BOW. Payment and registration materials should be sent to the address on the registration paperwork in Newberry.

For more information on the winter BOW program, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR office in Newberry at 906-293-5131 ext. 4004, or by e-mail at DNRBOW@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

Due to the sharp rise in community spread of the coronavirus in Houghton County, Finlandia’s...
Finlandia announces changes to 125th Anniversary celebration schedule
Chocolay Township experiences vandalism
Chocolay Township Police seek public assistance catching suspects
Staying grateful after nearly dying of Covid
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
Finding gratitude in the journey
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude