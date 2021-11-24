Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures continue into early December

Construction will continue on the bridge between Hancock and Houghton
Portage Lake Lift Bridge.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue early morning work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge during the weeks of Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 resulting in closures.

Multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

· Next week, closures are planned for early morning Thursday Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3.

· The following week, closures will be needed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, Dec. 7-10.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

