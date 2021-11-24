MQT Nutrition gives Thanksgiving diet tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are notorious for high-calorie feasts.

MQT Nutrition suggests people try to stick to one plate of food and avoid snacking. If you indulge, the health store says it offers fresh juice, smoothies, and prepared meals as a way to get back on track after the festivities. Owner Jenna Neaves wants people to enjoy festive food while remembering healthy habits.

“During Thanksgiving, holiday season, you know we want you to have fun, absolutely, indulge a little bit here and there,” Neaves says. “You know, we’re going to be getting together with a bunch of people, it’s great, don’t stop doing that, but definitely try to take care of your body.”

MQT Nutrition also offers health coaching for those who want to take better care of their nutritional needs.

