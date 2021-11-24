Advertisement

MQT Nutrition gives Thanksgiving diet tips

The health store encourages mindfulness on what you’re eating. over the holidays.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are notorious for high-calorie feasts.

MQT Nutrition suggests people try to stick to one plate of food and avoid snacking. If you indulge, the health store says it offers fresh juice, smoothies, and prepared meals as a way to get back on track after the festivities. Owner Jenna Neaves wants people to enjoy festive food while remembering healthy habits.

“During Thanksgiving, holiday season, you know we want you to have fun, absolutely, indulge a little bit here and there,” Neaves says. “You know, we’re going to be getting together with a bunch of people, it’s great, don’t stop doing that, but definitely try to take care of your body.”

MQT Nutrition also offers health coaching for those who want to take better care of their nutritional needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

Recall language submitted to remove Michigamme Township Supervisor from office
Recall language submitted to remove Michigamme Township Supervisor from office
Second-graders learn the value of giving, help local pajama drive
Second-graders learn the value of giving, help local pajama drive
Ewen-Trout Creek School honors veterans
Ewen-Trout Creek School honors veterans
MQT Nutrition gives Thanksgiving diet tips
MQT Nutrition gives Thanksgiving diet tips
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death