Mild and breezy Wednesday with snow showers late

A series of systems from the Canadian Prairies bring rain and snow chances to the U.P. for the remainder of our holiday week. The first system arrives Wednesday afternoon, producing widely scattered rain showers to the western counties -- snow chances come in the wake of this first system as an influx of polar air initiates lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts Thursday-Thanksgiving Day through Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds back in the region briefly late Friday through Saturday until another Canadian Prairies front brushes the region Sunday morning. This restarts the lake effect snow machine over the north through northwest winds belts, with off-and-on rounds of snowfall Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers in the afternoon, then lake effect snow over the north-northwest wind belts in the evening; mild and breezy with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph at times early then gusting from the northwest over 25 mph in the evening -- view NWS Lakeshore Flood Advisories and More here

>Highs: 40s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north-northwest wind belts; cold and blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Chance of snow showers early then becoming partly cloudy; cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: 30

Sunday, Hannukah begins (in the evening): Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; colder

>Highs: 20s

