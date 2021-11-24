Marquette Township kicks off holiday season with annual ‘Christmas Tree Lighting’

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa lit the Christmas tree outside the Westwood Mall this evening.

The event was put on by Marquette township and sponsored by Marquette Township Fire & Rescue, Lions international, and Media Brew Communications.

The Grinch also made an appearance by trying to steal Christmas, but was not successful!

There was also live music featuring “The Studio Dance Arts” and Linda Smith.

Jon Kangas, Marquette Township Manager, explained why they put on the event:

“It’s obviously the kickoff of the holiday season for us here. It is ‘catch the spirit’ so we’re hoping that it will, despite all the crazy things going on in the world, bring the Christmas spirit to us.”

Everyone was also invited inside the mall to meet Santa and eat food.

