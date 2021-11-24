Advertisement

Marquette Salvation Army serves 200 Thanksgiving lunches ahead of holiday

Food being served at the Marquette Salvation Army
Food being served at the Marquette Salvation Army(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thanksgiving holiday is a time to give to people who need it most and that’s what the Marquette Salvation Army did Wednesday. Volunteers cooked and packed 200 meals in Marquette.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and corn were all part of Wednesday’s meal. Those in need could drive up, grab their meal and go. The Captain of the Salvation Army says this time of year it’s all about helping people.

“We want to serve those that are most in need and by doing a thanksgiving dinner, especially that don’t have the funds for the dinner or those that are homeless and don’t have any way to cook it, this is one way they can have and enjoy a traditional thanksgiving dinner,” said Captain Marie Lewis.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is also ongoing. Bell ringers are still needed in Marquette County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

The meal includes Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, a bread roll, and a...
DCHS hands out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community
Julie Ahnen dog racing
Bessemer local trains for March 2022 Iditarod
Room at the Inn looking for volunteers for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving PSA from the Marquette Vet Clinic
Lacie Borchert
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death