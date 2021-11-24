Marquette Salvation Army serves 200 Thanksgiving lunches ahead of holiday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thanksgiving holiday is a time to give to people who need it most and that’s what the Marquette Salvation Army did Wednesday. Volunteers cooked and packed 200 meals in Marquette.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and corn were all part of Wednesday’s meal. Those in need could drive up, grab their meal and go. The Captain of the Salvation Army says this time of year it’s all about helping people.

“We want to serve those that are most in need and by doing a thanksgiving dinner, especially that don’t have the funds for the dinner or those that are homeless and don’t have any way to cook it, this is one way they can have and enjoy a traditional thanksgiving dinner,” said Captain Marie Lewis.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is also ongoing. Bell ringers are still needed in Marquette County.

