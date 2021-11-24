Advertisement

Marquette County Detention Center remains temporarily closed

The Detention Center is located in Chocolay Township.
(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Detention Center in Chocolay Township will remain temporarily closed. The facility used for inmates who are typically non-aggressive or facing misdemeanor charge has been closed since May.

Staffing shortages have mainly driven the closure but Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt was hopeful the facility could reopen this month. However, now they don’t have inmates that qualify.

“We just don’t have the population that qualifies to be sent to the detention center we currently have 64 inmates and all of them in jail currently are felons, so they wouldn’t qualify,” said Zyburt.

Zyburt also said he anticipates reopening the facility once a backlog of court cases is adjudicated. He also said they’re exploring the possibility of expanding the jail capacity, but that could be a complicated and expensive issue.

