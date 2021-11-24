LSSU drops 16 triples in easy win over Finlandia

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Rae’quan Funches and junior Danny Zuchak scored in double-figures as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-7) lost 118-58 to NCAA Division II Lake Superior State (3-0), Tuesday night at Cooper Gymnasium.

For the first five minutes, Finlandia battled tough with Lake Superior State. Funches hit a twisting lay-up to close the gap to 7-4 at the 17:30 mark.

With 15:14 left in the first half, sophomore Emmett Johnson scored to make it 14-6, Lakers. LSSU went on a 15-4 run over the next five minutes to seal the game

For Finlandia, Funches had 14 points and shot 6-of-12 from the floor while Zuchak had 12 points and two steals.

For Lake Superior State, Blake Cassidy had 17 points.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Nov. 27 taking on Rockford. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

