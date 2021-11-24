Advertisement

Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death

Lacie Borchert
Lacie Borchert(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of Lacie Borchert is still seeking answers about their daughter’s death as they near the one year anniversary.

On November 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving, Lacie Borchert’s body was found under ice in an Ishpeming lake.

The Ishpeming Police Department ruled out any foul play early in the investigation into her death.

Family and friends have been skeptical about the events surrounding her passing, holding protests last year and asking for the case to remain open.

Now, Lacie’s family is again asking for help finding answers.

Jeff Kopsi, father of Laci, told us they want the case re-opened:

“The case is closed and we’re asking for the public’s assistance for anyone who knows any information to come forward so they could reopen the case and get justice for Laci.”

If you have any information into the death of Laci Borchert, call the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

To support the GoFundMe page click here.

