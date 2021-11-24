Advertisement

Hospice display now up in Marquette

Hospice display along the bike path
Hospice display along the bike path(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Hospice Month continues and a display has been set up as a reminder at Marquette’s Lower Harbor. Along the bike path running alongside Lakeshore Boulevard, an encouraging and informational display can be seen.

The display is called ‘Living in a World of Angels.’ Last year it was set up at Harlow Park, this year with a lot of traffic and pedestrians in that area, the goal is to spread the message of hospice.

“Hospice is about living, that is what we are here to talk about, it’s about giving thanks for your family, for your friends it’s about comfort and skilled care and as they walk down, they get this opportunity to learn a little bit more about something that seems very confusing unless you’ve had to go through it,” said Kori Tossova, from U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

The display will be up for the rest of the month for National Hospice Month.

