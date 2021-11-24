Advertisement

Heat pulls off comeback to defeat Pistons

Herro klnocks down 31 points for Miami
(Detroit Pistons)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIYT, Mich. (WLUC) - Tyler Herro had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Miami Heat rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-92. Miami outscored the Pistons 27-6 in the first 8:17 of the fourth quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a 12-point lead. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Heat, who won for the fifth time in six games. Kyle Lowry had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jerami Grant had 21 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which went 1-4 on its homestand.

