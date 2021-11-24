Advertisement

Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County

By Andrew LaCombe
Nov. 23, 2021
MUNISING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A head-on collision east of Wetmore Tuesday morning sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on M-28 about three miles east of Wetmore around 10:30 a.m. Investigators say an eastbound vehicle lost control on icy roads and went into the path of a westbound vehicle. They collided head-on.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says “all parties involved” were taken to UP Health System-Marquette by Alger EMS. Their conditions are stable, investigators say. A press release from investigators did not say how many people were in the vehicles.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police investigated the crash. Other responding agencies included the Munising Twp. Fire Department.

