Finlandia Hockey keeps it close on the road

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of SISU as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-9) lost 2-0 to Hamline (2-4), Tuesday night at Tria Rink.

Hamline came out firing the puck with six shots in the first six minutes. Senior Marcus Gloss kept the door shut with great save after great save.

Finlandia became more aggressive on offense as the second period started. Freshman Brendan Erickson had a shot that was saved at the last minute. The Lions had three strong scoring opportunities in a one-minute span that were somehow stopped.

The Pipers finally got a score on the board with 3:05 left in the middle period. The Lions had several shots that just missed in the third period. Hamline scored with 50 seconds left to finally clinch the game.

On face-offs, freshman Zach Berriault and sophomore Cooper Hoheisel had nine each. The Lions blocked 16 shots. Gloss finished with 37 saves to push him to 2021 for his career. He is the first Lion to reach the 2000 save plateau.

Finlandia is off until Friday, Dec. 3 when they travel to Lake Forest. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CST

