Finlandia announces changes to 125th Anniversary celebration schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s 125th Anniversary celebrations scheduled for Dec. 3-5 are being modified due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. All events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 are being rescheduled; events on Dec. 5 will still take place as planned.

The Worship Service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Hancock takes places at 10:30 a.m. Dec 5 and the Finnish Independence Day Program at Finlandia University Finnish American Heritage Center, Hancock takes place 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Both events on Sunday will require masks and sign in; no refreshments will be offered.

For those unable to attend the Sunday programs in-person, a live-stream feed will be provided at www.finlandia.edu/125th.

The opening reception for the 31st annual Finnish-American Artist Series exhibit will be an online event; those interested can join the Zoom Meeting with the following information.

Meeting ID: 857 4012 3384

Passcode: 713269

On display at Sunday’s celebrations for Finlandia’s 125th celebration is a one-of-a-kind commissioned gingerbread creation baked by Susan Halme of Solvang, CA. Susan and husband, Paul, long-time friends and supporters, have donated this creation in honor of Finlandia’s 125th anniversary.

To learn more, visit www.finlandia.edu/125th.

