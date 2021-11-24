Advertisement

Finlandia announces changes to 125th Anniversary celebration schedule

Rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Houghton County calls for modified events
Due to the sharp rise in community spread of the coronavirus in Houghton County, Finlandia’s...
Due to the sharp rise in community spread of the coronavirus in Houghton County, Finlandia’s 125th Anniversary celebrations scheduled for December 3-5 are being modified.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s 125th Anniversary celebrations scheduled for Dec. 3-5 are being modified due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. All events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 are being rescheduled; events on Dec. 5 will still take place as planned.

The Worship Service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Hancock takes places at 10:30 a.m. Dec 5 and the Finnish Independence Day Program at Finlandia University Finnish American Heritage Center, Hancock takes place 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Both events on Sunday will require masks and sign in; no refreshments will be offered.

For those unable to attend the Sunday programs in-person, a live-stream feed will be provided at www.finlandia.edu/125th.

The opening reception for the 31st annual Finnish-American Artist Series exhibit will be an online event; those interested can join the Zoom Meeting with the following information.

Meeting ID: 857 4012 3384

Passcode: 713269

On display at Sunday’s celebrations for Finlandia’s 125th celebration is a one-of-a-kind commissioned gingerbread creation baked by Susan Halme of Solvang, CA. Susan and husband, Paul, long-time friends and supporters, have donated this creation in honor of Finlandia’s 125th anniversary.

To learn more, visit www.finlandia.edu/125th.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter...
Registration open for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Women’ UP program
Chocolay Township experiences vandalism
Chocolay Township Police seek public assistance catching suspects
Staying grateful after nearly dying of Covid
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
Finding gratitude in the journey
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude