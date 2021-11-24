Finlandia announces changes to 125th Anniversary celebration schedule
Rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Houghton County calls for modified events
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s 125th Anniversary celebrations scheduled for Dec. 3-5 are being modified due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. All events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 are being rescheduled; events on Dec. 5 will still take place as planned.
The Worship Service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Hancock takes places at 10:30 a.m. Dec 5 and the Finnish Independence Day Program at Finlandia University Finnish American Heritage Center, Hancock takes place 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Both events on Sunday will require masks and sign in; no refreshments will be offered.
For those unable to attend the Sunday programs in-person, a live-stream feed will be provided at www.finlandia.edu/125th.
The opening reception for the 31st annual Finnish-American Artist Series exhibit will be an online event; those interested can join the Zoom Meeting with the following information.
Meeting ID: 857 4012 3384
Passcode: 713269
On display at Sunday’s celebrations for Finlandia’s 125th celebration is a one-of-a-kind commissioned gingerbread creation baked by Susan Halme of Solvang, CA. Susan and husband, Paul, long-time friends and supporters, have donated this creation in honor of Finlandia’s 125th anniversary.
To learn more, visit www.finlandia.edu/125th.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.