Ewen-Trout Creek School honors veterans

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ontonagon county school honored our veterans today.

Although Veterans Day has passed, that didn’t hold back the energy in the gym at Ewen-Trout Creek School. After its November 11 event was postponed, K through 12 students staged a performance for veterans this morning. “We like to get elementary students involved either with some readings and poems or things like that,” Brad Besonen, music director, Ewen-Trout Creek School, says of some of the festivities.

Elementary students aren’t the only ones that performed. Besonen’s band also played music for different branches of the military. “Ones that we recognize within the songs of the program are the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Coast Guard, and Marines with our Armed Forces Medley,” Besonen says.

A few fifth graders also shared essays about their loved ones who have served. Besonen says some of his students couldn’t hold back their excitement. “You really see it in the K through four age, they’re really excited the day before,” he said. “Yesterday I had a whole bunch of them come up and say, ‘My uncle’s going to be here,’ you know, ‘My grandpa’s going to be here, he’s a veteran.’”

Ewen-Trout Creek hopes this event can bring the community closer to the school. Besonen explains its purpose. “Some students don’t even know that they have grandparents that served or a parent even, or a step-parent that have served in one of the branches, so I think connections is the huge thing,” he notes.

Around 30 veterans were in attendance today, a number Besonen says is lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, it was a smashing success.

