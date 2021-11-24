Advertisement

Downtown Hancock businesses prepare for annual Christmas Walk

The Grinch is coming to Hancock!
The theme for Hancock's Christmas Walk this year is "The Grinch is coming to Hancock".
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Hancock is getting ready for its Annual Christmas Walk Friday, November 26th.

That’s happening from 5 to 7:30 pm.

You’ll see business windows decorated for the theme, “the Grinch is coming to Hancock!”

You can take a photo of your kids with Santa after he lights the tree in Memorial Park at 6 pm.

If you’ve never been to the city walk, volunteers say it’s an opportunity to start a Christmas tradition.

“The Hancock Business and Professionals Association has been sponsoring the Christmas Walk for over 50 years. There’s a lot of generations that have come down to the Christmas Walk every year.” says HBPA representative Carol Freeman.

...and if you get cold, you can warm up next to a fire barrel with free hot chocolate.

You can find a full list of Christmas Walks activities below.

Cookie Decorating — 5:00P-7:30P (Hancock City Hall)

Dog Sleds — 5:00P-7:30P (Quincy Green)

Book Reading — 5:00P (Finnish American Heritage Center)

Window Winners Announcements with Mary Ann (93.5 FM) — 5:00P (Memorial Park)

Holiday Parade — 5:30P (Starts at Firehall — Ends at Memorial Park)

Tree Lighting — 6:00P (Memorial Park)

Whoville on the Green — 6:15P (Quincy Green)

Holiday Home Decorating Contest Registration — 5:00P-7:30P (Hancock City Hall)

