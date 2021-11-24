Downtown Hancock businesses prepare for annual Christmas Walk

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Hancock is getting ready for its Annual Christmas Walk Friday, November 26th.

That’s happening from 5 to 7:30 pm.

You’ll see business windows decorated for the theme, “the Grinch is coming to Hancock!”

You can take a photo of your kids with Santa after he lights the tree in Memorial Park at 6 pm.

If you’ve never been to the city walk, volunteers say it’s an opportunity to start a Christmas tradition.

“The Hancock Business and Professionals Association has been sponsoring the Christmas Walk for over 50 years. There’s a lot of generations that have come down to the Christmas Walk every year.” says HBPA representative Carol Freeman.

...and if you get cold, you can warm up next to a fire barrel with free hot chocolate.

You can find a full list of Christmas Walks activities below.

Cookie Decorating — 5:00P-7:30P (Hancock City Hall)

Dog Sleds — 5:00P-7:30P (Quincy Green)

Book Reading — 5:00P (Finnish American Heritage Center)

Window Winners Announcements with Mary Ann (93.5 FM) — 5:00P (Memorial Park)

Holiday Parade — 5:30P (Starts at Firehall — Ends at Memorial Park)

Tree Lighting — 6:00P (Memorial Park)

Whoville on the Green — 6:15P (Quincy Green)

Holiday Home Decorating Contest Registration — 5:00P-7:30P (Hancock City Hall)

