Dickinson County E-sports team hosts fundraiser for TV6 Canathon

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County E-sports team is helping to feed a hungry neighbor. The group hosted a “Game-a-thon” fundraiser today to collect non-perishable food.

Gavin DuBose, an Iron Mountain 8th grader, brought in 75 items to donate to the TV6 Canathon. The student who contributed the most items earned an extra “life” during a Super Smash Bros. tournament today.

“I need that extra life, and I wanted to help the community,” said Gavin Dubose, Iron Mountain 8th Grader.

Dubose used his extra life to get ahead in the middle school bracket. The Iron Mountain Varsity E-sports team hosted the “Game-a-thon” during today’s half-day of school. It cost two items to spectate, and three items to play.

“We have 52 students that signed up for our Canathon-Gameathon this year,” said Michelle Haferkorn, Iron Mountain E-Sports Coach & Technology Teacher.

This is the inaugural year for the E-sports team. Haferkorn says there are 20 students on the roster.

“[This gives] a different place for students to shine. Students that aren’t your typical athletes, even though E-Sports is a sport,” Haferkorn said.

Haferkorn says she is not a gamer, but has been teaching technology at the school for 29 years. The team competes in games like Madden football, FIFA soccer, Rocket League, Splatoon, and of course, Super Smash Bros.

“I’ve seen some people playing in there that are not on the E-sports team that are pretty good. I think this lets them see what we do and then it will give them more interest to join next year,” said Brenden LaPointe, E-sports Team Captain & Iron Mountain Senior.

LaPointe is the captain of the Super Smash Bros. team. He has been playing the game for several years, but just started playing competitively. Haferkorn says today was fun and games, but it’s about giving back.

“For our students, I think they need to look out into the community and know that there are a lot of people that need our help right now,” Haferkorn said.

Haferkorn says today brings community awareness and support to the TV6 Canathon and E-sports team, all while having fun.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.