DCHS hands out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of people in need have thanksgiving meals, thanks to Dickinson County Healthcare System.

Families who had signed up for the free meal could drive up or have the meals delivered today. 200 people received meals through delivery. Another 160 residents drove to the hospital to pick up the meal.

Staff said they would deliver as far west as Iron River, and as far east as Hamilton Lakes. The meals were made in the cafeteria by the 12-person dietary department.

“There’s a lot of preparation; making the stuffing, cooking and slicing the turkey, the gravy, the green beans, the mashed potatoes, and then we did the pie slicing yesterday. It was a group effort for sure, but so well worth it,” said Joe Rizzo, DCHS Public Relations Director.

Rizzo says over 50 people volunteered their time to hand out and deliver meals. Bags were donated from Econo and Super One Foods.

