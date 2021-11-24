Advertisement

Chocolay Township Police seek public assistance catching suspects

Chocolay Township experiences vandalism
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township is experiencing a rise in vandalism in public areas around the community.

The Chocolay Township Police are asking the public for assistance identifying the individual(s) that have been vandalizing signs, buildings, bridges, etc. around the township.

The police ask if you have any information that may help contact them on Facebook or at 906-249-4040.

