Chocolay Township Police seek public assistance catching suspects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township is experiencing a rise in vandalism in public areas around the community.

The Chocolay Township Police are asking the public for assistance identifying the individual(s) that have been vandalizing signs, buildings, bridges, etc. around the township.

The police ask if you have any information that may help contact them on Facebook or at 906-249-4040.

Chocolay Township experiences vandalism (WLUC)

