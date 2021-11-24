Advertisement

Bessemer local trains for March 2022 Iditarod

Julie Ahnen dog racing
Julie Ahnen dog racing(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brushkana, Alaska (WLUC) - Julie Ahnen is living and training in Brushkana, Alaska for the thousand mile race.

Starting in Willow, Alaska the race runs across the entire state the first weekend of March.

A lot of training, especially for the dogs, is crucial to finishing the Iditarod.

Julie explained how she trains her dogs for the long race.

“So how we train is bumping up their miles and getting their endurance and strength up at the begging of the season. Once we get into the winter we spend a lot more time really staying on the trails with them.”

This is the 50th anniversary of the race so it is especially important to Julie.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

The meal includes Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, a bread roll, and a...
DCHS hands out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community
Room at the Inn looking for volunteers for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving PSA from the Marquette Vet Clinic
Lacie Borchert
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death