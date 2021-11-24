Bessemer local trains for March 2022 Iditarod

Brushkana, Alaska (WLUC) - Julie Ahnen is living and training in Brushkana, Alaska for the thousand mile race.

Starting in Willow, Alaska the race runs across the entire state the first weekend of March.

A lot of training, especially for the dogs, is crucial to finishing the Iditarod.

Julie explained how she trains her dogs for the long race.

“So how we train is bumping up their miles and getting their endurance and strength up at the begging of the season. Once we get into the winter we spend a lot more time really staying on the trails with them.”

This is the 50th anniversary of the race so it is especially important to Julie.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.