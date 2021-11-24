Advertisement

Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude

After nearly dying from Covid, Alex Baker is grateful to be alive
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - 31-year-old Alex Baker is a fighter. He was born with a heart defect and later diagnosed with Kabuki and Evans Syndromes. They’re conditions that have left him, among other things, immune suppressed and vulnerable to Coronavirus. Alex has lived cautiously, and yet, in April, he test positive for Covid.

From April to October Alex fought for his life, refusing to give up, practicing gratitude every step of his often terrifying journey.

Alex’s family has organized a GoFundMe to help offset the costs of his recovery.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show
FILE
Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

Turkey
Tips to stay healthy and watch your diet during the holidays
Finding gratitude in the journey
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
A family at Superior Central Elementary creates a DNA structure with toothpicks
Superior Central Elementary School hosts Family STEM Night
Snyder's Drug Store in West Ishpeming
Snyder’s Drug Store and Meijer Pharmacy recommend COVID-19 protective measures