Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - 31-year-old Alex Baker is a fighter. He was born with a heart defect and later diagnosed with Kabuki and Evans Syndromes. They’re conditions that have left him, among other things, immune suppressed and vulnerable to Coronavirus. Alex has lived cautiously, and yet, in April, he test positive for Covid.

From April to October Alex fought for his life, refusing to give up, practicing gratitude every step of his often terrifying journey.

Alex’s family has organized a GoFundMe to help offset the costs of his recovery.

