Warmer & breezy conditions before holiday cold snap

High pressure is south of the area will continue to dominate our conditions today with sunshine and milder air. However, southerly winds ramp up this evening through tomorrow with gusts near 40mph. A system moves across the area tomorrow night into Thursday with light snow. Then, lake effect snow develops in the north and northwest wind belts. Also, plan for colder conditions on Thanksgiving. Travel conditions for the most part look okay.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Then, becoming breezy

>Highs: Near 40° west, mid-30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Gusty morning followed by a warmer afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, mainly north

>Highs: Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.