Advertisement

Warmer & breezy conditions before holiday cold snap

Mild conditions in the U.P.
Mild conditions in the U.P.(JP)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is south of the area will continue to dominate our conditions today with sunshine and milder air. However, southerly winds ramp up this evening through tomorrow with gusts near 40mph. A system moves across the area tomorrow night into Thursday with light snow. Then, lake effect snow develops in the north and northwest wind belts. Also, plan for colder conditions on Thanksgiving. Travel conditions for the most part look okay.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Then, becoming breezy

>Highs: Near 40° west, mid-30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Gusty morning followed by a warmer afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, mainly north

>Highs: Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

As snow diminishes west to east, subfreezing Tuesday a.m. temps can drop to the single digits...
Frigid Tuesday start in the U.P. then becoming milder and sunnier
snow continues
Staying snowy & windy for some
snowy am
Weather advisories for tonight with warmer temps on the horizon
A front moves in to bring in a round of snow and lake effect snow but that snow could melt by...
Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week