State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Any marijuana products tested by Viridis Labs (Viridis North LLC & Varidis Laboratories LLC) between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16 are now recalled.

The recall excludes concentrated vape cartridges and distillates but applies to bud, pre-rolls and edibles.

One local dispensary shares its experience with the recall.

“It was immediate hold, so we had to look at our products to see what was tested at that particular lab during that time frame. We pulled it all,” said Penny Milkey, a general partner at Northern Specialty Health in Houghton.

“As we were pulling it, Metrc, the state monitoring and tracking system, started to place objects on hold,” added Milkey. “So once it’s on hold with Metrc, it’s impossible for the store to sell it.”

Viridis Labs tests more than half of the recreational cannabis sold in Michigan. This left some dispensaries with more recalled products than others.

“Fortunately, we purchase from a lot of small growers,” said Milkey. “Those individual companies test at different labs so we only had to pull a small amount of flower from our menu.”

No reason for the recall has been released yet. The products are still under investigation by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Milkey adds that this is why labels are everything on cannabis packaging.

“There is no one lab, growers have the option of going to whatever lab they want to go to,” she said.

If you’re unsure where or when your cannabis was tested – Milkey says it should be easy to find out.

“Every product in Michigan has a label on it, right? These labels are required to have who tested it, which lab, and the dates that the lab was tested,” said Milkey. “Whether we packed it or it came to the store packaged, everything is on the labels.”

Additionally, you can always report any adverse effects you experience from cannabis to the MRA.

A link to the recall can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.