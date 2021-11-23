Advertisement

Seiche Stone Company now open in Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
Nov. 22, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette has a new shop just in time for the holidays. It’s called the Seiche Stone Company.

The Owner, Erica Smith, also owns the Gathered Earth in Marquette. They started bringing in minerals, gems and stones to sell and it quickly grew to call for a stand-alone business. Smith says her customers have been asking for this kind of shop for years.

“We don’t have a rock or stone shop here and that was another thing that made us think about doing it, we had people years ago saying ‘there’s no rock shop in Marquette?’ and no there isn’t so we just kept hearing the same thing over and over again so we felt like this was something we should probably do,” Smith said.

The Seiche Stone Company is located on Third Street in Marquette. They’re closed Tuesdays but otherwise open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

