Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s Festival of Trees begins

All trees, wreaths and prize packages will be auctioned or raffled off with all proceeds benefiting the hospital’s expansion project.
Trees inside the SMH atrium.
Trees inside the SMH atrium.(Dawn Osterhout Photography)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s “Festival of Trees” began Monday night and will continue through Sunday, December 5.

You can see the trees virtually, view the prizes or book a tour after hospital hours to see the trees in person.

All trees, wreaths and prize packages will be auctioned or raffled off with all proceeds benefiting the hospital’s expansion project.

“We would love to raise $25,000 this year for our new Schoolcraft Rehabilitation and Aquatic Therapy Center. We know that this event just keeps growing and getting better every year and we just want to thank all of our sponsors for everything they’ve done for us,” said Sara Giles, marketing director for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

The raffle drawing takes place at two in the afternoon on December fifth.

To learn more about the Festival of Trees, click here.

