Negaunee wins inaugural Blood Battle against Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee has been named the winner of the inaugural Blood Battle, a fight to fill the blood bank.

Negaunee collected 53 pints of blood and Ishpeming 24 pints. Each pint of blood represents saving capacity of three lives or a total of 231 lives saved due to this event.

The cities of Negaunee and Ishpeming teamed up with the U.P. Regional Blood center for the event.

The cities competed by asking people to donate blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center, the city with the most pints will receive an honorary blood drive trophy. Both City Managers Nate Heffron of Negaunee and Craig Cugini of Ishpeming have pledged to hold this event annually.

“I want to thank all of our sponsors and especially the Negaunee National Honor Society who we partnered with to make this happen. I also want to extend a special thank you to all those students and residents that came in to give the gift of life, your donation will go a long way to support someone in need,” Heffron said.

The trophy presentation will be held at the Negaunee High School on Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

“This was a great showing of community support. I am not disappointed that we lost; I am excited that we were able to do something more important, give blood,” Cugini said.

Both Cities expressed thanks to the U.P. Regional Blood Center, Lake Superior Community Partnership, Midtown Bakery, Super One Foods of Negaunee, Love and Bicycles, Campfire Coffee, Jackson’s Pit, Fox Negaunee, Irontown Pasties, Smarty’s Saloon, and Irontown Talk, for their contributions making this a successful inaugural event.

