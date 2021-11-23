Advertisement

Mount Bohemia proposes for partners

New information on the merchandise situation
Mount Bohemia merch is pictured here.
Mount Bohemia merch is pictured here.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mount Bohemia Ski Resort is looking to partner with stores to sell Mount Bohemia merchandise.

The ski resort proposes it’ll provide merchandise at no cost to stores within 45 miles.

Both parties would profit from sales.

The condition is that merchandise sold would only be made by Mount Bohemia.

This announcement comes weeks after a lawsuit was brought to light against the ski resort’s neighbor, Lac La Belle Lodge, for selling merchandise that says Mount Bohemia.

Mount Bohemia has said previously that its trademark lawsuit is to protect the name and image of the ski resort.

TV6 reached out to the owners of the Lac La Bell Lodge for comment.

The owners said they had not heard about the proposal until it was brought to their attention.

They have no ill feelings towards the ski resort but say they don’t plan on selling Mount Bohemia Ski Resort merchandise.

Both sides hope to come to a solution.

