Advertisement

Mother and partner charged after 8-year-old girl’s body found in woods

Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.
Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – The body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found in a wooded area of Dekalb County, Georgia Tuesday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Nicole Amari Hall, who had Autism, had reportedly last been seen by her mother, Brittany Hall, between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there were inconsistencies in statements given by Nicole’s mother and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, during the investigation regarding the girl’s disappearance.

Special Victims detectives initially responded to investigate, but when statements and evidence began to indicate that it was unlikely Nicole would be found safe, the homicide unit joined.

Owens was charged with felony murder for the child’s death in addition to cruelty to children.

Nicole’s mother was charged with cruelty to children and making a false report of a crime.

Police say two other children living in the home of Hall and Owens, a 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were taken into custody by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show

Latest News

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
The Biden administration is tapping into the nation's oil reserves to try to eliviate...
Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices
Mount Bohemia merch is pictured here.
Mount Bohemia proposes for partners
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash that killed 6