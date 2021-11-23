Advertisement

Michigan State Police remind drivers to stay smart ahead of holiday celebrations.

Drivers can expect more traffic as people travel for holidays
The Iron Mountain post will deploy more troopers over the weekend to ensure road safety
The Iron Mountain post will deploy more troopers over the weekend to ensure road safety(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you’re out shopping or traveling over the holiday, state police are asking you to remember to have fun, but stay safe. The Michigan State Police say drivers will notice a large increase in traffic as many people travel to reach family for the holiday.

Troopers say you should leave yourself extra time to travel. Another travel concern to keep in mind--drinking becomes a popular activity during the holiday. If you decide to drink, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

“Either have a friend or family member that hasn’t been drinking can get you home. There are always taxis or Ubers if they’re in your area. Just plan ahead, because we want the roads to be safe for everybody. There’s going to be a lot of traffic,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Community Service Trooper.

The Iron Mountain post will deploy more troopers this weekend to ensure roadway safety.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show

Latest News

Mount Bohemia merch is pictured here.
Mount Bohemia proposes for partners
Second-grades made balloons and sang songs up and down the halls for a mock Macy's Thanksgiving...
Hancock Elementary parades for Thanksgiving
Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana, one of the states relaxing marijuana laws....
Viridis Laboratories files suit against Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency over cannabis recall
The farm offers a wide selection of tree species
Menominee County tree farm opens for season Friday