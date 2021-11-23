Michigan State Police remind drivers to stay smart ahead of holiday celebrations.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you’re out shopping or traveling over the holiday, state police are asking you to remember to have fun, but stay safe. The Michigan State Police say drivers will notice a large increase in traffic as many people travel to reach family for the holiday.

Troopers say you should leave yourself extra time to travel. Another travel concern to keep in mind--drinking becomes a popular activity during the holiday. If you decide to drink, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

“Either have a friend or family member that hasn’t been drinking can get you home. There are always taxis or Ubers if they’re in your area. Just plan ahead, because we want the roads to be safe for everybody. There’s going to be a lot of traffic,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Community Service Trooper.

The Iron Mountain post will deploy more troopers this weekend to ensure roadway safety.

