Menominee County tree farm opens for season Friday

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Teal’s Tree Farm in Menominee County opens for business this Friday. Picking the right tree is a holiday tradition like no other. Whether you prefer them tall or short, Teal’s Tree Farm in Bark River has them all.

“We have Scotch Pine, Balsam, White Pine, we have different species of Balsam, and we do have Fraser Fir,” said Matt Willette, Teal’s Tree Farm Supervisor.

Willette says Teal’s Tree Farm has been around for over 45 years. He hopes it continues to be a special destination for families. The farm has pre-cut trees available but also allows you to cut them down yourself.

“We do hay wagon rides where we can take people out on the weekends to go and cut a tree. We let people drive out and choose to cut their own if that’s what they want to do,” Willette said.

The farm says it takes about eight to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree. Willette says COVID-19 has made everything more expensive, but he hopes the farm can keep trees at a low price.

“If you go in for an average six to eight-foot tree it will probably be anywhere between $48 to $58 depending on the type of the tree and the height,” Willette said.

Willette says customers will travel from as far as Iron Mountain or Marquette to cut down a tree. The farm is in Bark River off US-2 and 41. He says despite the recent supply shortages, it should have little impact on this farm.

“There’s still plenty of trees out there to pick from,” Willette said. “We have many blocks of very nice, beautiful trees that are all up to size. In the next few years, we’ll have a lot more to come.”

The farm opens every year the day after Thanksgiving. Trees come in different shapes and sizes, but there is something for everyone.

