Marquette County Habitat For Humanity holds fundraiser for ‘906 Giving Tuesday’

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -For “906 Giving Tuesday” Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is giving back to the community.

They want to raise 2,5000 dollars by November 30.

Donations stay in the local area, supporting their mission to eliminate poverty housing in Marquette County.

This year, they helped over 40 families with critical home repairs with their Homeownership Program.

Alex-Lehto Clark, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator explains his personal connection to the program:

“As we struggle with an affordable housing crisis, this year we’ve been able to start homes for two families who are in similar situations that I am, and are similar ages.”

Lehto-Clark says, “homeownership wasn’t achievable for them and it wouldn’t be if it wasn’t for this program.”

Habitat for Humanity is also looking for volunteers, if you are interested you can email alex@mqthabitat.org.

To donate to the fundraiser you can click here.

