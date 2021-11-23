Marquette County educator wins Excellence in Education Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County educator, Karla McCutcheon has been honored with the Excellence in Education award from Michigan Lottery.

McCutcheon is a high school physical education and health teacher for Marquette Area Public Schools known for adapting her curriculum to include all students.

Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public-school educators across the state during the school year.

Each winner also is featured in a news segment on the Lottery’s media partner stations: WXYZ-TV in Detroit, FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, FOX 47 in Lansing, and WNEM-TV in Saginaw. The news segment featuring McCutcheon will air this evening.

McCutcheon said interactions with her students are her favorite part of being an educator.

“There are so many days where my students amaze me. Interacting with them and seeing them grow over the years is such a privilege for me. There have been many times I have been moved to tears because of how amazing and remarkable my students are.”

McCutcheon earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University. She has been an educator for 21 years, all with Marquette Area Public Schools.

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria:

Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their school or school districts.

Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.

Outstanding public-school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the Lottery’s media partner stations.

