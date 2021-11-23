Advertisement

Marquette City Commission continues to address affordable housing

Homes in Marquette, Mich. (WLUC image)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday the Marquette City Commission took the next steps to address affordable housing. During a special meeting, the commission voted to endorse the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Housing Committee’s final report.

This means it will be included into the appendix of the city’s community master plan. In essence, the report can be used to help guide decision making when it comes to future housing developments in the city.

“We are lining up our policies and our code in order to make it more available to have some of this attainable or affordable housing and to make it possible, so we’re looking at things like partnering with other agencies, this is a great step in the right direction,” said Marquette City Manger Karen Kovacs.

The report will next go before the Marquette Planning Commission. The City Commission is planning a joint meeting with the Planning Commission soon.

