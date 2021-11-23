Advertisement

Marquette Area Public Schools clarifies quarantining policy

The schools are following the Marquette County Health Department’s directives.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools is clarifying its quarantining policy.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the district’s superintendent Zack Sedgwick emphasized that the schools are following the Marquette County Health Department’s directives.

Three parents spoke against the district’s mask rules. Right now, pre-k through 6th grade students are required to wear a mask. That is also following the health department’s directive.

The districts next board meeting is Monday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m.

