Latest American Farm Bureau Federation survey shows increased prices for Thanksgiving food

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a consumer alert that could impact your wallet and your Thanksgiving meal plans.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released survey results last week. It found the average costs for a Thanksgiving meal of up to ten people to be a little over $53.00. That is a 14%increase from last year.

Nearly everything has gone up, except for a 14-ounce bag of cubed-stuffing mix. A turkey was $24.00, which is almost $1.50 more per pound, a 24% increase from 2020.

“At a time when you have higher fuel costs, higher energy costs, less labor (shortage of workers), that all adds up,” said Ernie Birchmeier, the Michigan Farm Bureau’s Senior Industry Relations Specialist. “We need people to go back to work. We need the supply chain to get fixed, and we need to return to normal.”

The survey was conducted between October 26th and November 8th. Since then, the price of frozen turkeys per pound went down by 18%.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says shoppers do have choices and should do comparison shopping.

