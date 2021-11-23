Advertisement

Latest American Farm Bureau Federation survey shows increased prices for Thanksgiving food

Average cost for a 10-person feast went up by 14% compared to last year
Thanksgiving turkey
Thanksgiving turkey(WRDW)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a consumer alert that could impact your wallet and your Thanksgiving meal plans.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released survey results last week. It found the average costs for a Thanksgiving meal of up to ten people to be a little over $53.00. That is a 14%increase from last year.

Nearly everything has gone up, except for a 14-ounce bag of cubed-stuffing mix. A turkey was $24.00, which is almost $1.50 more per pound, a 24% increase from 2020.

“At a time when you have higher fuel costs, higher energy costs, less labor (shortage of workers), that all adds up,” said Ernie Birchmeier, the Michigan Farm Bureau’s Senior Industry Relations Specialist. “We need people to go back to work. We need the supply chain to get fixed, and we need to return to normal.”

The survey was conducted between October 26th and November 8th. Since then, the price of frozen turkeys per pound went down by 18%.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says shoppers do have choices and should do comparison shopping.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls
UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Escanaba natives appear on NBC game show
Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show

Latest News

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity
Marquette County Habitat For Humanity holds fundraiser for ‘906 Giving Tuesday’
Negaunee and Ishpeming hold first-ever Blood Fight in an effort for both communities to get as...
Negaunee wins inaugural Blood Battle against Ishpeming
Michigan EGLE logo on water.
Wetlands, stream course will be restored following U.P. court order
Karla McCutcheon is awarded Excellence in Education
Marquette County educator wins Excellence in Education Award