Hancock Elementary parades for Thanksgiving

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the Thanksgiving holiday break and Hancock’s Barkell Elementary celebrated with a second-grade parade on Tuesday.

Second-graders ran a mock Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with balloons and songs in the halls.

The students spent Monday learning about the history of Thanksgiving and the pilgrim voyage.

But, on the last half-day – teachers took a more creative approach to keep students’ attention.

“The kids learned about how the balloons are made and the history of the balloons,” said Genevieve Nordmark, a second-grade teacher at Barkell.

“Then, they took balloons and actually decorated them and tried to make characters for the younger kids,” concluded Nordmark.

She adds that she hopes the new second-grade parade can become a Thanksgiving tradition at Barkell.

