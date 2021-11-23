Advertisement

Gerry Corkin Drive now open at K.I. Sawyer

Ribbon Cutting for Gerry Corkin Drive
Ribbon Cutting for Gerry Corkin Drive
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest road in Marquette County has been dedicated to a long-time public servant. Monday afternoon, the ribbon was cut on Gerry Corkin Drive at K.I. Sawyer International Airport.

The road is part of an expansion project for Superior Extrusion and this new road is part of realigning the access to the airport and Superior Extrusion.

Through the county board and other groups Corkin has worked to encourage business growth and development at K.I. Saywer for more than two decades.

“It’s a very humbling experience and one that I’m very appreciative of the Marquette County Road Commission recognizing 25 years of hard work to redevelop K.I. Sawyer and I think that the future of K.I. Sawyer is very bright,” said Corkin.

Gerry Corkin Drive officially opens up Tuesday Morning.

UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1

