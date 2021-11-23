Gerry Corkin Drive now open at K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest road in Marquette County has been dedicated to a long-time public servant. Monday afternoon, the ribbon was cut on Gerry Corkin Drive at K.I. Sawyer International Airport.

The road is part of an expansion project for Superior Extrusion and this new road is part of realigning the access to the airport and Superior Extrusion.

Through the county board and other groups Corkin has worked to encourage business growth and development at K.I. Saywer for more than two decades.

“It’s a very humbling experience and one that I’m very appreciative of the Marquette County Road Commission recognizing 25 years of hard work to redevelop K.I. Sawyer and I think that the future of K.I. Sawyer is very bright,” said Corkin.

Gerry Corkin Drive officially opens up Tuesday Morning.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.