Frigid Tuesday start in the U.P. then becoming milder and sunnier

Incoming high pressure brings drier air to the U.P. Monday night, with snow showers gradually clearing from west to east into Tuesday morning. But, with the clearing comes frigid temperatures -- morning lows from the single digits to mid 20s possible, with the coldest temps in western interior locations and warmer conditions near the Lake Superior shore. Tuesday afternoon temps to warm up to the mid 30s to Lower 40s with breezy south winds gusting over 30 mph at times.

Tuesday’s gusty south winds can produce building waves and lakeshore flooding for areas near Lake Michigan: NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

A series of systems from the Canadian Prairies bring rain and snow chances to the U.P. later this week. The first system arrives Wednesday afternoon, producing widely scattered rain showers to the western counties -- snow chances come in the wake of this first system as an influx of polar air initiates lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts Thursday-Thanksgiving Day through Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds back in the region briefly on Saturday until another Canadian Prairies front brings system snow Sunday morning, then transitioning to lake effect snow over the northwest winds belts Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers in the afternoon, then lake effect snow over the north-northwest wind belts in the evening; mild and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north-northwest wind belts; cold and blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Chance of snow showers early then becoming partly cloudy; cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: 30

Sunday, Hannukah begins (in the evening): Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 30s

