Escanaba father-daughter duo appear on NBC game show

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Escanaba natives had a once-in-a-lifetime experience appearing on a TV game show.

Melvin J. Marlett and Meredith Marlett entered onto NBC’s ‘The Wall’.

Melvin is a FedEx driver who went viral in 2020 after he decided to shovel off a resident’s porch in Manistique while dropping off a package.

The co-executive producer ‘The Wall’ ended up reaching out to Melvin after the video caught on a Ring camera went viral.

Almost two years later, Melvin and his daughter Meredith appeared on the show and ended up winning $200,000.

In order to win, the decision came down to signing a contract with the guaranteed amount of $200,000 or ripping up the contract and hoping her dad won more money on the other side.

“I feel like I’m a little bit of a gambler,” Meredith said. “I like to just go for it! Something came over me where I just like I needed to secure what we had up on that wall.”

She made the right decision because if she ripped up the contract they would’ve walked away with nothing.

“I wanted to go home with something,” Meredith said. “I wanted to give my dad something because the show was for him! I went on the show, I did all this stuff just so the world can see how awesome of a person he is.”

Melvin said he couldn’t be happier to experience the show with his family.

“I had the experience with my daughter, my youngest daughter, and my wife, and that was priceless,” Melvin said. “That was unbelievable. In a lifetime you couldn’t give me that again.”

The episode aired on November 19. To watch it click here.

