Weather advisories for tonight with warmer temps on the horizon

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Winter weather advisories in place for some of our counties in the U.P. for the remainder of the night. Winds and snow could lead to difficult driving conditions, so plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel. Warmer temps this upcoming week could melt some of the snow away with a chance of isolated snow showers for your Thanksgiving day.

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Lake effect snow diminishes over the day leaving only cloudy conditions and a cold night ahead

>Highs: Upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions which could see some of that snow melting

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy conditions but above average temps

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy but a chance of isolated snow that could hinder travel plans

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

A front moves in to bring in a round of snow and lake effect snow but that snow could melt by...
Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week

