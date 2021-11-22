Watersmeet Township Schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving break.

According to Superintendent George Peterson, the school district is trying to be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday.

Grades K-12 will be remote.

The district will return to face to face learning Monday, Nov. 29.

