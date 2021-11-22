Advertisement

Watersmeet Township Schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

Watersmeet Township Schools logo. (Watersmeet Graphic)
Watersmeet Township Schools logo. (Watersmeet Graphic) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving break.

According to Superintendent George Peterson, the school district is trying to be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday.

Grades K-12 will be remote.

The district will return to face to face learning Monday, Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Crystal Falls holds first-ever Buckfest to celebrate deer season
The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)
Due to high winds, ‘high profile’ vehicles require escort across Mackinac Bridge
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation

Latest News

Play of “A Christmas Carol” opens in Dickinson County Friday night
Play of “A Christmas Carol” opens in Dickinson County Friday night
Aerospace tech startup in Marquette wanting to expand
Aerospace tech startup in Marquette wanting to expand
UPHS would sell old hospital site to NMU Foundation for $1
FILE - A moose is seen in Isle Royale, Mich., in an undated file photo. It's a ghastly sight:...
Study: Warmer summers worsen tick infestations for US moose