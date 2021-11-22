Two Delta County men arrested in undercover operation for seeking sex with underage girls

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were arrested after an undercover operation was conducted on Nov. 12 at a local motel.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, and Escanaba Public Safety Department posted on various websites advertising sex for money, posing as a 15-year-old girl.

An undercover officer arranged to meet up with the suspect who responded to the advertisement. As a result, two men were arrested.

Aaron Spalding, 50, of Bark River was charged with Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Felony Firearm.

Spalding was arraigned in Delta County District Court on Monday, Nov. 22. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety. Spalding posted bond but the court amended the bond based on the severity of the charges.

His bond now requires him not leave Delta County, not use drugs or alcohol, must have a GPS tether, may not visit any “hook up” websites, not to be in the company of anyone under 16, and is subject to search.

Daniel Cappeart, 34, of Cornell is charged with Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Cappeart was released after posting $10,000 cash or surety bond and his arraignment has not been scheduled.

Spalding is scheduled for a preliminary conference on Dec. 2, and a preliminary examination on Dec. 9.

The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office wants to thank the outstanding efforts of all law enforcement involved in the operation.

